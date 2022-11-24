The best UK cities with Christmas markets

You don’t need to venture to the continent for a twinkling Christmas market and a steaming mug of mulled wine.

These six UK cities are great places to visit at any time of year, but especially at Christmas when you can pick up hand-crafted gifts and sweet treats at their festive markets.

They all scored highly in our annual survey of the UK’s best city break destinations, clinching at least four out of five stars for cultural sights. So you’re sure to find plenty to keep you entertained even after you’ve had your fill of shopping and bratwurst.

York

York was Which? readers’ favourite big city to visit this year - and it pulls out all the stops at Christmas. St Nicholas Fair has been going for 30 years and is a great place to find unusual gifts.

Dozens of wooden chalets with twinkling lights have popped up in Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, while hungry shoppers can tuck into fondue and tartiflette at Swiss chalet pop-up The Winter Hütte.

When you’ve spent up, marvel at the mighty Gothic Minister or explore the Snickleways (tiny lanes) and the Shambles - a long medieval lane of half-timbered homes, independent shops and a market. Other highly rated attractions include the Jorvik Viking Centre and National Railway Museum.

York’s St Nicholas Fair is open until 23 December

Planning a weekend away? Which? readers voted for the UK’s best city break destinations

Belfast

Belfast was the runner-up in our city break survey, and scored top marks for food and drink. Foodies are well catered for at the Christmas market in the grounds of Belfast’s City Hall, with global and regional flavours on offer.

There are traders from 21 nationalities, and visitors can refuel on giant bratwurst, crocodile burgers and gluhwein. You may want to try out the helter skelter and carousel before indulging.

For a taste of modern Belfast, head to St George’s market, which is chock-a-block with local food producers on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Or join the throng at Cathedral Square, enjoying the reasonably priced bars, restaurants and galleries. Belfast's cultural attractions were also rated highly by Which? readers - the Titanic Belfast is its biggest draw.

Belfast’s Global Christmas Market is open until 22 December

Edinburgh

Colourful chalets selling hand-crafted stocking-fillers have sprung up in East Princes Street Garden, along with a big wheel offering a bird’s-eye-view of Edinburgh’s hulking medieval castle and ancient hill, Arthur’s Seat. You’ll also find Santa telling festive tales, an ice rink, a Christmas Tree maze and family-friendly rides in West Princes Street Gardens.

The Scottish capital ranked third in our survey, and scored top marks for its accommodation and food options as well as its cultural sights.

Escape the crowds in its excellent galleries or trendy port district Leith, which is home to the former Royal Yacht Britannia, fine-dining restaurants and quirky boozers. No other UK city parties as hard as Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve - Hogmanay is a three-day knees up.

Edinburgh’s Christmas market is open until 3 January

Cheap weekend breaks in the UK for under £100

Winchester

Winchester’s most famous landmark is its majestic cathedral, which hosts this ancient city’s enchanting market.

The wares range from handmade scotched eggs to hand-painted buttons and silk scarves, and visitors are serenaded by local choirs and musicians as they shop. Don’t miss the vast 11th-century nave, pre-Raphaelite windows and Jane Austen’s grave inside the cathedral.

You can finish your Christmas shopping in Winchester’s upscale and independent shops, such as the 290-year-old bookshop PG Wells. Alternatively, admire the Arthurian round table in the Great Hall - the only remnant of a castle built by William the Conqueror - or amble through the pretty water meadows on the banks of the River Itchen.

The Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market is open until 22 December

Bath

This small city has one of the UK’s biggest and most-established Christmas markets - 170 chalets line its Georgian streets this year. Most stallholders are from the South West and the goodies on offer include Bristolian knitwear, Devonshire pottery and Bath-made chocolates.

After you’ve had your fill, you can explore towering Bath Abbey and the Roman Baths, which date back to 75AD. Next, glide around the ice rink in Royal Victoria Park or stroll along the city’s famous Royal Crescent - a terrace of grand honey-coloured homes.

On the outskirts of town, the gardens of the American Museum - a Georgian manor - are bedecked with festive illuminations until the end of December.

Bath Christmas Market is open until 11 December

Best UK cities for shopping and food and drink

Chester

Chester’s Victorian Gothic town hall and medieval cathedral are the backdrop to its Christmas market, where visitors can browse scented candles, upcycled cutlery and artisan liqueurs.

There are more independent traders to be found in the double-deck, black-and-white shopping arcades, known as the Rows, which date back to the 13th century and are the city’s most distinctive sight.

There’s plenty of history to dig into elsewhere in Chester, from Roman ruins to ancient gatehouses, Tudor buildings, and Georgian and Victorian architecture. Work up an appetite for the market’s edible treats by walking the two miles of Roman and medieval city walls, which offer views of the River Dee.

Chester Christmas market is open until 21 December