Which? Money podcast: how do higher energy rates impact the cost of running an electric car?

With energy prices higher than ever, we uncover whether it’s still the case that electric vehicles provide a cheaper alternative to regular petrol and diesel cars. We also explore why fuel prices remain high despite oil being traded for lower prices, and discuss the other costs associated with making the EV switch.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? researcher Adrian Porter and Simon Williams from the RAC.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiraling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.