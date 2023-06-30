Which? Money podcast: how much should you save for retirement?

We help you work out if your savings are on track for a comfortable life once your working life comes to an end.

We’ll also explain the changes that could be coming to the state pension, and how the current cost of living crisis is impacting our ability to set aside extra cash.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? Money magazine editor Jenny Ross and principal writer and researcher Paul Davies.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.