Which? Money podcast: should you save or invest your money?

When savings rates were historically low, investing seemed the much more attractive option. But now rates have risen, what does this mean for investments? And can investing help you beat inflation?

In this episode, our experts offer advice for seasoned investors and complete beginners alike, explaining what investment platforms are for, why you should consider using them and how to choose the best one for your needs.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside deputy editor of Which? Money Sam Richardson, and researcher and writer Megan Thomas.

