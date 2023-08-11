Which? Money podcast: the new rules that could end rip-offs

We explore the Financial Conduct Authority’s new regulations aimed to protect consumers, and make life harder for those looking to exploit our finances.

With our experts we ask what the Consumer Duty involves, and how it could make life different across all manner of financial services.

This episode is hosted by Rob Lilley, alongside the Deputy Editor of Which? Money, Sam Richardson, and Which? Senior External Affairs Officer, Ed Dunn.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.

Please note that the information in this article and podcast is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. Please refer to the particular terms and conditions of a credit card provider before committing to any financial products.