Which? Shorts podcast: escape to the picturesque Peak District

In this week’s episode we’re exploring the picturesque Peak District, hearing more about its historic villages, warm community spirit, and dramatic landscapes.



Listen here to the full episode, written by Which? Travel writer David Whitley and read by presenter and producer Harry Kind.

We bring you new episodes of the Which? Shorts podcast each Wednesday, all hosted by our team of journalists.

Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.