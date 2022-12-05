Which was the cheapest supermarket in November 2022?

Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in November, according to the latest monthly analysis from Which?.

We compared the prices of 48 popular groceries in November and found the total cost would have been £77.21 at Aldi.

In the wider analysis – including 149 items across the six 'traditional' supermarkets – we found you could save £38.03 by shopping at Asda rather than Waitrose.

Read on to find out how your supermarket compares in the analysis.

Cheapest supermarket for a basket of groceries

Every day in November, we checked the price of 48 popular groceries, including Heinz baked beans, milk and tea bags, at some of the UK's biggest supermarkets to see how they compare.

The table below shows how much our basket cost on average:

Aldi was the cheapest overall, with our shop costing £77.21, on average, beating rival discounter Lidl by £1.36.

The same shop at Waitrose was £104.11, on average, making it £26.90 more expensive than Aldi.

Of the 'big four' supermarkets, Tesco was the cheapest at £87.60.

Of course, price is just one factor when you're deciding which supermarket to shop at. We also survey shoppers on their experiences in terms of product quality, customer service, store experience, online deliveries and a range of other factors, to reveal the best and worst supermarkets each year.

How do bigger shopping lists compare?

We also compared the cost of a larger trolley of 149 items (the original 48, plus 101 more).

This trolley included a larger number of branded items, such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese. You can’t always find these items in discounter supermarkets, so we haven’t included Aldi or Lidl in this comparison.

Asda cost the least with this trolley of groceries, continuing its streak, which started in January 2020, as the cheapest traditional supermarket. It cost £355.34, on average, for our big trolley shop, beating the next cheapest, Sainsbury's (£366.83), by £11.49.

Waitrose was £38.03 more expensive than Asda, coming in at £393.37, on average, for the same trolley of goods.

Find out more: If you need help managing your finances during the cost of living crisis , try our free My Money Health Check tool for personalised money-saving tips.

How Which? compares supermarket prices

We look at the prices of hundreds of grocery items at eight major supermarkets every day throughout the year, using an independent price comparison website.

For each supermarket, we work out the average price for each item across the month, then we add those up to get each store’s average trolley price. To keep things fair, we include special offers, but we don’t count multibuys or loyalty scheme discounts.

Our shopping list includes branded items, such as Heinz baked beans and Dolmio sauce, as well as own-brand products including apples and lettuce. Own-brand items won’t be identical across supermarkets, but we’ve used experts to ensure everything we’ve compared is as similar as possible, based on a number of factors, including quality and weight.

Find out more: supermarket price comparison over time

What's happening to grocery prices?

Grocery price inflation was 14.7% in the four weeks to 30 October, according to market analysts Kantar. That adds a potential extra £682 to annual grocery bills.

Own label sales increased by 10.3%, with the very cheapest value own label ranges growing by 42%.

Which? research shows millions of families are skipping meals to survive the cost of living crisis.

With the price of essential products soaring, supermarkets have a crucial role to play to help us all. We’re calling on supermarkets to commit to clear pricing, better access to budget ranges that enable healthy choices and more offers for those who need them most.