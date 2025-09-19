Why cost shouldn’t be a barrier to writing your will

One in five people put off writing their will due to concerns about the cost, according to recent polling commissioned by charity will-writing scheme Will Aid.

This comes as recent research from Which? has revealed that people pay on average £267 to write their will, but there are plenty of ways to write one for less.

Here, we explain the options you have for writing a will and how to get one for free.

How much does it cost to write your will?

In May, we surveyed members of the public who had recently written a will.

We found that on average, people paid £287 making their will.

But how you choose to write your will makes a difference.

The average cost rose to £328 among those who used a lawyer, while those who used will-writing firms reported lower costs, paying on average £234 or £245 for a service that included a review.

But writing a will needn't break the bank, and there are plenty of ways to spend less. In fact, one in 10 said they spent nothing at all writing their will.

How should you write your will?

If you're planning to write your will, you can choose to do it yourself, hire a solicitor or use a will-writing firm.

This chart shows how people write their will:

Ultimately, what's best for you will depend on your circumstances, how complex your affairs are and how much support you require. Here, we explain what to bear in mind when considering your options:

The DIY approach

Writing your own will is one way to cut costs, but an entirely DIY approach could leave you with problems that won’t be evident until after your death, Which? lawyer James Buchan notes.

‘It’s slightly concerning that one in five of those we surveyed wrote their own will. With little to no guidance, it’s easy to make significant mistakes that can render your will invalid.’

Typical mistakes include leaving out important assets, using vague or ambiguous language (which can cause confusion about your wishes) and not having the will executed properly.

A poorly written will could be contested: recent figures show that the number of wills being challenged is on the rise.

Using a solicitor

Using a lawyer is the most popular way of writing a will. More than four in 10 of those we surveyed used a solicitor, but it’s also the most expensive.

However, it’s recommended if your situation is complex. This might include having a business, an overseas property, whether you want to support a dependant who’s unable to support themselves, or if inheritance tax is likely to be due on your estate.

Looking beyond local firms could help you save money, provided the solicitor has the right training for the part of the UK you live in, as these have different laws around wills and probate.

Buchan recommends you’re upfront about your requirements when you obtain quotes, to avoid surprises later on.

Will-writing firms

If you don’t think you require a solicitor but want some help writing a will, a will-writing firm can be a good option.

These companies provide guidance to help you draft your will, and many offer the option to have your will reviewed for errors.

Take care, though, as will writing is an unregulated industry.

Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority warned of practices such as aggressive upselling, refusing refunds and failing to respond to complaints, and problems may not become apparent until after your death.

Look for a service that’s recognised by a regulatory body such as the Solicitors Regulation Authority or has a regulated individual, such as a solicitor – this is the case for Co-op Legal Services and Which?, for instance.

How to get a cheap or free will

If you decide to use you a solicitor or a will-writing firm, these schemes could save you hundreds of pounds:

1. Take part in Free Wills Month or Will Aid

During October and March each year, people aged 55 or over can get a simple solicitor-drafted will (not suitable for those with a complex situation) for free as part of Free Wills Month.

Visit freewillsmonth.org.uk from 1 October to find participating solicitors. Places are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s suggested you leave a gift to one of the partnering charities in your will, but there’s no obligation to do so.

Will Aid offers free appointments with solicitors through November, and participating lawyers will waive their fee for a simple will or a pair of basic mirror wills.

It’s suggested you make an upfront donation of £120-£200, which is split between eight partner charities.

Bookings are now open for November 2025 and you can find the full list of participating solicitors at willaid.org.uk .

2. Use a charity-backed will-writing scheme

Many charities offer run year-round will-writing schemes, in the hope that you’ll choose to leave a gift in your will.

For example, Cancer Research will cover the cost of writing a will with one of their partner solicitors or using the Co-op's or Farewill’s will-writing services.

The National Free Wills Network provides simple, solicitor-drafted wills all year round, in partnership with nearly 300 charities .

3. Get a free will via your employer or trade union

It’s also worth checking whether your employer or trade union offers a will-writing service.

For example, Unison, the National Education Union and the Public and Commercial Services Union all partner with solicitors to provide members with a free will-writing service.

Speak to your HR department to find out if you could get a free, professionally drafted will through your workplace.

Our research: In May 2025, we conducted a nationally representative survey with 2,132 members of the public. Of those, 437 had made a will in the past three years.