Why the home and travel insurance industries need to change

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? Head of Strategic Insight Katie Alpin who gets us up to speed on why we’re calling for action from the Financial Conduct Authority, and what's happened since we filed our super-complaint against them.

Plus, we’re joined by Kaja Cordwell who shares her heartbreaking story of how a house fire meant she and her family still haven’t been able to return home nearly two years on. She believes her insurer has let her down.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by some of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

