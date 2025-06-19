Why the summer holiday flight rip-off is worse than ever

The average cost of a flight in August, the most expensive month to fly, is now 167% more than flying in January, the cheapest month to fly.

The latest figures on short-haul airfares from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that in 2024, the difference between average off-peak and peak flight prices continues to grow. Back in 2019, the average fare in August was 99% more expensive than the cheapest month.

The premium for July flights has also been increasing, despite the fact that the first weeks of the month fall outside of the school holidays in most of the UK.

In the three years before the pandemic, from 2017 to 2019, July flights were 45% higher than January flights, on average. From 2022 to 2024, they were 85% higher.

For parents, teachers and others who can only travel during school summer holidays, it means they continue to pay ever higher fares for their trips.

Airfares soar this summer

We looked on Skyscanner for return flights for a family of four taking a holiday this August; and it was £879 to Alicante, £990 to Mallorca, £1,211 to Faro and £1,193 to Nice. These were the cheapest fares we found at child-friendly times (not departing before 7am, or arriving after 11pm)

In September, for the same family of four, it was as little as £451 to Alicante, £341 to Mallorca, £569 to Faro and £381 to Nice.

All but one of the August flights is double the cost of September, while the return flights to Nice are an extraordinary 213% more expensive. While this is only snapshot research, it bears out the ONS statistics of rising holiday flight prices.

All the airfares are without luggage - an essential for a family holiday. We’ve found in the past that, for the very cheapest flights, adding just cabin luggage – even without checking luggage in – can quadruple the cost of your fare.

Cheaper summer flights

If you want to fly when it’s warm on the Med - but don’t have to choose the summer holidays - September is usually a better bet than June, but there’s not much in it.

On average, over the past three years, it cost 50% more to fly in August than either June or September. This was even higher last year - August flights were 77% higher than September.

When is it cheapest to fly short-haul?

In most years, January has been the cheapest month to take short-haul flights. November is also typically cheap, as is March in years when it doesn’t include Easter.

These are just averages - prices spike during the school holidays in other months - October and December - but will be much cheaper the rest of the time.

When is it cheapest to fly long-haul?

It depends where you’re flying, but late winter, early spring and the autumn are probably your best bet for most destinations. January can be expensive for the southern hemisphere.

September, February and March have been the cheapest months in recent years.

How to save on flights

There are ways to dramatically reduce the amount you pay for flights.

One of the best, for families with children, is to study the dates of their school holidays.

Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland all have different school holiday times, and there are also regional differences within countries. If you can, for example, fly from Cardiff instead of Bristol while Welsh children are still in school, you may find cheaper airfares.

Another good tip is that, with the best airlines, there’s no need to pay for seat selection for your family.

Booking a package – instead of flights and hotel separately – can also produce big savings.

Our research

We analysed ONS data on price variation for flights booked three months before departure between 2017 and 2024.

In early June, we also looked at flight prices for a week in August (23rd-30th) and September (13th-20th), on Skyscanner, to some of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe.