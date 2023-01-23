'Why was my Asos Curve range dress more expensive?'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I recently purchased a dress from the Asos Curve range. It was reduced by 19% in the sale.

Only after placing my order did I notice that the exact same design in the standard size range had a much larger reduction of 44%.

I was really surprised to see the price discrepancies between the two. My size usually appears in both the Asos Curve and standard size ranges, and it feels wrong that some customers are being asked to pay more than others.

After seeing the cheaper listing, I sent the item back and reordered it in the standard range, but I'd still like some clarity on why there was a price difference to begin with.

Harriet, Essex

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

Many fashion retailers offer inclusive sizing ranges – such as petite, tall or plus-sized – and often sell the same design across ranges to cater for different body types.

After speaking with Harriet, we found a number of other examples where the same item in the same size had different discounts across ranges. In some instances the Curve option was more expensive; in others the standard size cost more.

We contacted Asos, who told us that when products are marked down in its sale, the size of the discount is based on customer demand. This means that sometimes a Curve product will be cheaper than a standard one, sometimes the same and sometimes more expensive.

However, these price discrepancies weren't limited to sale products. We also found a listing where a skirt cost £5 more at full price in the Curve range. Asos admitted this was a pricing error and said it took immediate action to rectify it. It told Which? that it's proud of its inclusive approach to fashion and has taken steps to make sure an error does not occur again.

If you shop between ranges from Asos, it's worth checking to see if you could get your item at a cheaper price in a different range before you place your order.