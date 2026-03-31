Why you don’t need to pay more than £60 for an electric toothbrush

Don’t throw your money down the bathroom sink. A cheap electric toothbrush can be just as effective at cleaning as one that costs hundreds of pounds.

Switching from a manual to an electric toothbrush can give you a brighter smile, guiding you on how long or how hard to brush, and the head moves much faster than when you brush by hand.

The best electric toothbrushes can cost anywhere between £20 and more than £800, but if you don't mind skipping some high-tech features, there’s really no need to spend more than £60.

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Is a cheap electric toothbrush as good as an expensive one?

You can still get a great clean with a cheaper electric toothbrush, you’ll just miss out on the advanced features of the pricier models.

Resident toothbrush expert, Manca Virant, says: 'Premium models from leading brands such as Oral-B and Philips Sonicare often include extras like various speed settings, brushing modes, digital screens and even brushing alerts. However, these don't automatically make it a Best Buy.

'First and foremost, a recommended electric toothbrush must effectively remove plaque. A Best Buy will also have amazing battery life; this often separates the great devices from the good ones.

'We found some brilliant models at lower price points, but you may have to sacrifice some of the fancy-sounding extras to get an affordable all-rounder.'

Why you should never pay full price for an electric toothbrush

You can often find deals on electric toothbrushes during sales like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

We keep an eye on prices all year round and they can vary quite a bit.

For instance, over the past year, the Oral-B iO 10 series has cost £278 or as much as £880. That's a difference of more than £600!

Less expensive models have smaller price swings but are often cheaper during sales, too. For example, the Philips Sonicare 5300 Series was priced between £48 and £170 in 2025.

Looking for more ways to get a shinier smile? Take a look at these eight Best Buys for beautiful teeth.

Which is the best cheap electric toothbrush?

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Which is the best electric toothbrush?

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Popular Which?-tested toothbrushes

The models below have been tested by Which? but you'll need to log in to find out whether they will give you squeaky clean teeth.

Philips Sonicare 5300 Series

Oscillating right and left

11-hour battery charge time

Travel case

Part of the Philips Sonicare 5000 Series, this toothbrush comes with a W2 Optimal White brush head, but it’s compatible with a range of replacement heads. It has a single cleaning mode, with a choice of low or high intensity.

The toothbrush also has a two-minute timer, battery level indicator and pressure sensor to tell you when you're pushing down too hard.

Read our Philips Sonicare 5300 Series review.

Oral B Vitality Pro

Timers

Oscillating-rotating

Three brushing modes

This affordable electric toothbrush doesn’t come with unnecessary extra features like a digital display.

It simply oscillates and rotates to clean your teeth. There are three cleaning modes, including a daily clean, a mode for sensitive teeth and Sensitive Plus for an even gentler experience.

Read our Oral B Vitality Pro review.

Superdrug ProCare Advanced Clean

Two-minute timer

Oscillating head

Replaceable brush head

Super simple and super affordable, the Superdrug ProCare Advanced Clean costs less than £20.

The brush head rotates one way and then the other around each tooth to clean it. Superdrug claims a full charge will take 16 hours and will provide about seven days of use.

Read our Superdrug ProCare Advanced Clean review.

Ordo Sonic+

Oscillating right and left

Four cleaning modes

Five-hour battery charge time

This reasonably-priced electric toothbrush from Ordo comes with a two-minute and interval timer, as well as a battery level indicator.

It doesn’t come with many extras aside from a uniquely styled charging port that uses a USB cable.

Read our Ordo Sonic+ review.

Features to look for in an electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes use a few different types of cleaning mechanisms. Some have circular oscillation so the head cleans around each tooth, some oscillate from left to right, and others are sonic, meaning they use high-frequency vibrations instead.

Many electric toothbrushes have a two-minute timer, so you know how long to brush for. Others have an interval timer that lets you know when to focus on a different part of your mouth.

It may also be useful to have a pressure sensor so you know how hard to press down as you brush.

Battery life could be an important feature, especially if you tend to travel a lot. Some toothbrushes last only a few days between charges, while others won't need charging for 12 weeks or more.

High-tech toothbrushes may add a digital display and even occasionally smart connectivity, hooking it up to an app that guides you through where and how to brush your teeth most effectively.

How often do I need to replace my electric toothbrush?

For people brushing their teeth for two minutes, twice a day, the NHS advises changing the toothbrush or toothbrush head every three months. Dentists also suggest changing it after illnesses such as mouth infections.

To prevent so many toothbrushes or toothbrush heads ending up in landfill, there are some eco-friendly products to replace your plastic toothbrush, including an electric toothbrush made of aluminium and corn starch, as well as manual toothbrushes made from natural materials.