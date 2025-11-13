Best Buys for beautiful teeth: 8 products that soared through our tests

Improve your oral hygiene and maintain a healthy, bright smile with our round up of Best Buys unearthed by our rigorous tests.



Our list of recommended products includes an affordable water flosser that wowed our testers with its cleaning power, an electric toothbrush that does a fantastic job of removing plaque and a whitening toothpaste that cleans and noticeably whitens without being too abrasive.

Keep scrolling for the details on high-scoring oral care products, plus a closer look at the only Which? Recommended Provider for dentists, which earned the full five stars for the skill and knowledge of its staff in our consumer survey.

1. A toothbrush that is fantastic at removing plaque (82%, Best Buy)

This premium electric toothbrush is packed with features and connects to a smartphone app, which tracks how long you brush for, how much pressure you apply and how much of the surface of all your teeth you’ve cleaned.

In our tests, it did an excellent job of removing plaque – our panel said the clean feeling after brushing was one of their favourite things about using it.

2. A water flosser with all-round excellent performance (85%, Best Buy)

This corded water flosser gave us around 90 seconds of cleaning time from a full tank. That generous capacity, paired with all-round excellent performance, makes it a Which? Best Buy.

Our panel of testers liked that the settings dial on this model is separate from the flosser head, making it easy to adjust while in use. Plus, because it’s corded, there’s no need to worry about charging between uses.

3. A whitening toothpaste that reliably removes plaque (81%, Best Buy)

While this toothpaste is unlikely to offer the same results you'd get from professional dental treatment, it provides a noticeable improvement in whiteness while also reliably removing plaque and cleaning your teeth effectively.

You can count on this Which? Best Buy toothpaste to provide protection for your teeth when combined with proper, regular brushing.

4. A toothbrush with a built-in pressure sensor (76%, Best Buy)

While this electric toothbrush doesn't come cheap, it feels every bit as premium as its price suggests.

As this model is Bluetooth-equipped, you can access various smart features through the accompanying mobile app. The app recognises movement and coverage from the toothbrush, offering you tips on how to brush better.

5. A water flosser with the best battery life we've seen (83%, Best Buy)

This water flosser outlasts every other model we’ve tested for battery life and it provides a thorough clean across three pressure settings as well.

If you're shopping for a water flosser that gets results, add this to your shortlist.

6. A whitening toothpaste for sensitive teeth (79%, Best Buy, Great Value)

Our user panel tried this toothpaste and confirmed that it not only leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh, but also gently whitens your smile over time. You’ll notice a visible improvement in whiteness, with your smile becoming brighter gradually.

And if you have sensitive teeth, this Which? Best Buy is worth a closer look – it’s one of the least abrasive toothpastes we’ve tested.

7. A toothbrush that can go 12 weeks or more between charges (77%, Best Buy)

The battery life is exceptionally good. Assuming you brush for two minutes twice a day, you can get up to 175 two-minute sessions before the battery runs out — equal to an impressive 12 weeks of use from a single charge.

Crucially, this toothbrush also does a good job of removing plaque.

8. A whitening toothpaste for a long-lasting fresh-breath feeling (78%, Best Buy)

While this is one of the more expensive whitening toothpastes that we've tried, it's a proven Which? Best Buy and a worthwhile investment as a reliable whitening toothpaste.

Our testers noted that the fresh-breath feeling lasted long after use, and agreed it had a pleasant consistency, a good amount of foam and was easy to squeeze from the tube.

Which? Recommended Provider dentist brands

As part of our exclusive large-scale consumer survey, we asked more than 6,000 people who paid privately for their dentistry to rate their dentists on factors such as value for money, customer service and appointment availability.

Just one brand earned Which? Recommended Provider status for dentists. It scored a perfect five stars for the skill and knowledge of staff, and four stars in every other category except value for money, where it picked up three stars (the highest rating any brand received).

See our full guide to the best dentists and discover how big-name providers, including Bupa, Mydentist and Smile, are rated by private customers.