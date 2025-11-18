Wireless speakers to avoid this Black Friday (and those to consider)

If we can be presumptuous for a moment, you've probably heard of Bose, Sony and Sonos. But how familiar are you with Bogasing, Hupoaf and Ortizan?

These brands aren't household names, but their bargain speakers garner anything from a few hundred to a few thousand four and five-star reviews on Amazon.

They're getting heavily discounted, too. As Black Friday ramps up, we've seen discounts of nearly 80% on some models.

More familiar brands have their share of bargain-basement speakers, too, and we're here to tell you to steer well clear.

Looking for a portable speaker with good sound? Look no further than our favourite Bluetooth speakers

Cheap speakers often sound it

Extremely low prices on speakers gives us cause for concern.

It's not just the sea of brands making carbon-copy models on Amazon, either; low-cost speakers from leading brands are almost uniformly terrible.

Looking at the speakers that cost less than £50 (that's before any discounts), you can see how much they struggle.

Average score: 46%

Average sound quality score: 2 stars

That means your average budget speaker is just one percentage point away from being a Don't Buy. That two-star rating is holding on for dear life, too. Of the 22 speakers we've tested in this range that are available to buy, half of them got a one-star rating.

To see the speakers that put a smile on our face, check our favourite Bluetooth and wireless speakers

Why do cheap speakers sound so bad?

They're often small, and getting good sound from a little speaker is a challenge few brands have overcome.

That's why we can't help but be suspicious when we see speakers from unfamiliar brands that cost less than the smallest models available from more well-known brands such as Anker, House of Marley and LG.

These speakers are often bigger than their more recognisable counterparts, and there are two ways to look at that.

They may benefit from the extra warmth, richness and depth that bigger speakers can achieve, but we choose to be cautious here. The sound may be bigger and louder, but we think that when it comes to balance and precision, they'll have more in common with smaller models.

The cost is too low for a company to make any meaningful profit on anything but a low-quality speaker that costs pennies to produce.

Black Friday 2025 : from dates to expert shopping tips, we explain all you need to know

Three big-name speakers to avoid this Black Friday

As well as the myriad suspiciously cheap speakers available on Amazon and eBay, there are some speakers from big-name brands that don't deserve a second glance – regardless of how cheap they get.

LG XBOOM Go XG1

We expect more from LG. It has some of the best TVs and speakers money can buy, but the Go XG1 is a blemish on an otherwise impressive record.

It's a tiny speaker with sound to match. And while it may be tempting to go for something like this if you just want a lightweight way to enjoy music on the go, we think you'll get more enjoyment from simply listening on your phone.

Read our full LG XBOOM Go XG1 review

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

House of Marley Jammin

At some point, a few brands decided that releasing a device that simply replicated a series of words and sounds was good enough.

The Jammin plays music, we can't argue with that, but the sound is so drab and imprecise that we'd rather sit in silence.

Read our full House of Marley Jammin review

JBL Go Essential 2

There's nothing essential about this speaker. In fact, we'd say it's essential that you use your money for something else.

The sound is devoid of bass and balance, and what you're left with is about as engaging as watching tea get cold.

Read our full JBL Go Essential 2 review

Three speakers worth buying on Black Friday

Thankfully, there are some outliers at the cheap end of the speaker market.

Rienok S1 Bluetooth speaker

It's already had a few pounds shaved off in the sales, and the staggering battery life and reasonable sound make it one of the few budget speakers you should consider buying.

Read our full Rienok S1 speaker review

Soundcore by Anker Select 2S

Just like the Rienok, the Anker 2S is already getting discounted by around 25%, and it's another good option if you want a cheaper speaker that doesn't sound like you're listening to a band underwater.

It's also compact and has great battery life.

Read our full Soundcore by Anker Select 2S review

Sony ULT FIELD 1

If you're after something a bit bigger and don't want to spend much more, then the ULT FIELD 1 is a good option. It sounds good for the price, and the battery lasts ages.

We're already seeing the price start to come down, too.

Read our full Sony ULT FIELD 1 review