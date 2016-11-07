The role of demand-side remedies in driving effective competition

Demand-side remedies are regulatory interventions which are intended to enhance competition by helping the demand-side of markets – that is, customers – to work more effectively. This is typically done, in principle at least, by helping consumers to improve their consumer decision-making, such that they are more likely to purchase more suitable products or services for their needs. This should enhance firms’ incentives to compete toserve these customers, in turn driving up value for money, productivity and innovation.

Over the past 15 years, there has been a growing focus on such demand-side remedies as an important element of competition policy. While regulation is sometimes seen as an alternative to competition, or even as a barrier to competition, regulation of this sort is designed to provide a framework within which competition can thrive.

This Review examines the available evidence to date: what has been tried, what works, and what doesn’t? The evidence is primarily drawn from the UK, and comprises existing evaluations and reviews, as well as relevant academic research. Although the evidence base is limited, and thus any conclusions must necessarily be somewhat tentative, the Review sets out some thoughts on how the design and use of demand-side remedies might be improved in order to enhance their effectiveness.

