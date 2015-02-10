Nuisance calls and texts task force background paper

The literature on information privacy is both extensive and disparate. It has grown enormously in the last thirty years – as has the importance of privacy to consumers and policy-makers due to the growth of the internet and the increasingly connected nature of society – and is spread across many academic fields including law, economics, psychology, management, marketing and information systems. 22 As a result, the literature reveals a number of insights about consumer attitudes and behaviour

The nature of the studies means that very few address the issue of nuisance calls or texts directly. Nevertheless, the findings of this body of research can provide some useful insights for the Task Force, particularly in terms of how consumers view privacy as a concept and in the fact that attitudes and behaviours often do not correlate.

This finding – the existence of a ‘privacy paradox’ – reflects much of the specific research into nuisance calls which shows a gap between consumer attitudes and behaviours and could go some way to explaining the different understanding of consumers and marketers regarding granting of consent.