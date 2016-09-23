Consumer safeguards in the market for push payments - Which? super-complaint

UK consumers and businesses rely on using payments services and payment systems every day. Consumers’ confidence in payments is important for the economy and consumer welfare

When consumers are subject to sophisticated scams and are tricked into transferring money to fraudsters via ‘push’ payments (such as Faster Payments) banks do not provide the levels of protection that they could – and that they typically do provide for other types of payment. The sums involved are often large and can be life-changing for the victims. The use ofpush paymentsis growing and likely to grow further as new push payment services are introduced, increasing the risk of such scams.

Which? super-complaint - Consumer safeguards in the market for push payments 285 Kb

