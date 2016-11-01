Compensation for consumers when things go wrong

The lack of consistency in compensation policies between sectors is often unclear and unfair on the consumer

When consumers experience interruption to, or disruption of, critical services – like gas, electricity, water supply or mobile and broadband – it is right that they receive appropriate compensation. In the regulated sectors in the UK there are a range of different compensation schemes. Some provide for fixed levels of compensation for specific service failures. Others involve case-by-case awards – usually made by Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) schemes such as an Ombudsman.

At present, there is a lack of consistency between compensation schemes across

these sectors. This includes the types of services covered, how levels of compensation

are set and the actual levels awarded. Consumers find this confusing and dificult to

navigate and see merit in a clearer basis for calculating compensation levels. They also

think that levels of compensation are often too low and where there are serious failures that are prolonged or exacerbated because of the firms’ incompetence, compensation awards should take this into account.

Which? has explored ways of making compensation in a number of regulated sectors

work better for consumers. We have looked at payment services, energy, water, post,

telecommunications (fixed, mobile and broadband), rail and airline delays. As a result of this work we have identified actions under three headings that regulators, ADR schemes and Government could now take to improve the compensation landscape for consumers.