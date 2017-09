Strengthening the consumer product safety regime

Fundamental reform of the current regime is needed so that consumers can have confidence that there is a robust system in place to ensure product safety

Recent incidents involving unsafe consumer products, including fires and deaths linked to faulty kitchen appliances, have highlighted serious flaws in the UK’s product safety regime bringing into question the adequacy of the current regulatory and enforcement system, and the need for it to be strengthened. The safety of products is ultimately the responsibility of the businesses that produce them, but consumers need to have confidence that this is effectively over-seen.