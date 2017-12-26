What are the best baby carrier and baby sling brands?

We surveyed more than 800 parents to find out which brand of baby carrier or baby sling they own. We then asked the owners of the top six brands how they would rate their sling or carrier in terms of ease of use and comfort, as well as overall quality and value.

We also asked parents to tell us how satisfied they are generally with the particular brand they own, and whether they'd recommend the brand to a friend. From these responses, we've compiled an overall customer score and ranked the best baby sling and carrier brands to help you make your choice.

Want to find out which baby slings and carriers scored top in our tests? Read our baby carriers and baby slings reviews.