What are the best baby carrier and baby sling brands?

Baby carrier and baby sling brands rated by parents. Find out how BabyBjorn, Babasling, Mamas & Papas and more got on.
We surveyed more than 800 parents to find out which brand of baby carrier or baby sling they own. We then asked the owners of the top six brands how they would rate their sling or carrier in terms of ease of use and comfort, as well as overall quality and value.
We also asked parents to tell us how satisfied they are generally with the particular brand they own, and whether they'd recommend the brand to a friend. From these responses, we've compiled an overall customer score and ranked the best baby sling and carrier brands to help you make your choice.
|Best baby slings and carriers brands
|Brand
|Overall quality
|Overall value for money
|Customer score
|61%
|51%
|50%
|49%
|48%
|42%
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with <brand name> sling/carrier and whether they'd recommend that brand to a friend.
|Baby slings and carriers usability
|Brand
|Ease of putting on
|Ease of adjusting once on
|Comfort for parent/user
|Comfort for baby
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their sling/carrier brand and whether they would recommend that brand to a friend.