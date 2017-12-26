Pouch sling? Wrap sling? Ring sling, or baby carrier?

Types of baby slings

Pouch sling

A pouch sling is a piece of fabric sewn together at the ends and folded to form a pocket in which your baby nestles. They go over one shoulder like a sash, and the baby sits in the pouch on the front or back.

Pros: These slings are usually quick to get on and off, and compact enough to fit easily into a changing bag. Plus, they are reasonably priced.

Cons: Most aren't adjustable, which can make it difficult to get a snug carrying position, especially for newborns. Make sure you choose the right size – mums and dads will probably need one each.

Price: Can start from as little as £15.

Age suitability: Pouch slings can be used from birth to toddler, but because the weight of your baby is concentrated mostly on one shoulder, you might not want to use it as your child gets larger.

Ring sling

This is a piece of fabric that threads through two rings, forming a loop. The sling goes over one shoulder and is fastened by pulling the fabric through the rings. Once you've mastered how to adjust the rings and thread the fabric through, these are among the easiest slings to use.

Pros: Ring slings are quick to get on and off, and one sling should fit both parents. They're ideal for breast-feeding, as the tail of extra material can be used to discreetly cover you and your baby.

Cons: Some rings have padding in the shoulder and edges for comfort – but very padded versions can be more difficult to adjust and may be bulky. Ring slings can become uncomfortable over long periods of time when used with heavier children. They also don't distribute your baby’s weight evenly between both shoulders, so wearers with bad backs should be careful to switch between sides.

Price: Around £30-60.

Age suitability: Ring slings are suitable to use from birth to toddler, normally around 15kg.