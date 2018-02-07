Top three baby slings for 2018
By Hannah Fox
Compare the latest and best baby slings to keep your baby and yourself comfortable, safe and supported.
If you're interested in babywearing and think a baby sling would be a useful way to carry your baby, you're going to want to make sure it's comfortable for both of you, and not be so complicated to put on that you're left tied up in knots.
To help make it easier to choose, we've picked out the top three slings from our recent reviews. They should be comfortable for you, supportive for your baby, durable, and easy to get on and off. They should also be suitable for different body shapes and have multiple carry options.
Top 3 baby slings
- Hip carry:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Breastfeeding possible:
The Moby Evolution Wrap is a soft cotton wrap that can be used with babies from 3.5kg up to 16kg (around 15 months). Moby claims the fabric helps to evenly distribute the weight across your back and hips. We put this sling through a series of ergonomic, safety and durability assessments to see if this is true. This sling gets a lot of love from parents who already own one, but our full review reveals whether it's really the best sling to choose.
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Breastfeeding possible:
The manufacturer of this wrap claims it's a safe, hands-free way of carrying your child, as well as being comfortable, stylish,durable and breathable. We've carried out safety, comfort and durability testing as well as user trials, so you can find out just how easy this sling is to use and how comfortable it is to wear. Read our full review to find out.
- Back carry:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Breastfeeding possible:
This sling consists of a stretchy fabric part to wear, and then a more structured foam hammock part which attaches over the top to give your baby a bit more support. You'll need help if you want to use the back-carrying positon on this carrier, and it's not the most intuitive to use, but it's eye-catching. You can adjust it to fit different body sizes and shapes, but we were disappointed that it split during our testing, so we deducted points for this.
(Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017).
Not found the sling you're looking for? Browse all our slings and carrier reviews.
How to buy the best sling
When looking for a new sling, the first thing you'll want to think about is what type you'd like. The three main types are wrap slings, ring slings and pouch slings.
Wrap slings
These are made from a piece of stretchy, jersey-type fabric that you tie round your body securely to create a snug pouch of material, then you slide your baby into the sling so he or she rests against your chest. They're a good option for newborn babies, as the stretchy material has enough give while still being supportive for little ones. Some wrap slings can be a little confusing to tie at first, so you'll probably want to read the instructions or look at some videos online to make sure you're doing it correctly.
Ring slings
These slings are fixed in place by threading the fabric through two rings. You can also tighten them by pulling the pieces of fabric further through the ring.
Pouch slings
These tend to sit across one shoulder, and then your baby can sit in the pouch either on your front or back.
For out more about each of the different types of sling.
Which? baby sling reviews
The tests for our baby slings are based on three key elements: safety and durability, comfort, and user trials. We test to British standards and use highly experienced ergonomists to check a sling is holding your baby in a the correct position, and that it's not going to be uncomfortable for you. Our durability tests include strapping each sling to a test dummy and loading it with a 15kg weight to mimic the weight of your child, then jolting the sling up and down 50,000 time to check it remains secure. We also check for trailing cords and choking hazards, and take a look at the sling instructions to see how easy it would be for someone to follow them.
Our reviews are designed to answer questions such as:
- is the sling or carrier safe and durable?
- is it comfortable for my baby and me?
- is it easy to get on and off?
- how clear are the instructions?
- should I buy it?
