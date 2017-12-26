Baby monitor jargon buster

A

Analogue baby monitors

There are only a few analogue baby monitors still on the market. They tend to be the cheapest option. Analogue-signal monitors are the most open to accidental broadcast, as the signal can easily be picked up on normal radios and other people’s monitors.

Audio-only monitors

As the name suggests, these baby monitors let you listen to your baby. They're usually cheaper than a video monitor. However, some audio-only monitors can sound muffled, making it hard to distinguish between background noise and your baby's breathing.

B

Battery or dual-powered audio baby monitors

These types of baby monitor run on either the mains or batteries. so you can carry the parent unit around with you when on battery power. The more expensive models in this category have rechargeable batteries. This type of monitor is useful for parents who will be busy in the house or garden while their baby is asleep.

Rechargeable models save you worrying about batteries running out. However, they are more expensive than mains-powered models, especially if you regularly run a non-rechargeable model on batteries.

22.3 hours The best battery life we've found

Battery indicator

This will beep at you when the batteries are about to run out on the parent unit. Some beep loudly, others just flash a light or display an icon on the screen of the monitor, so you may miss the warning. The worst models simply cut out without warning, leaving you in the lurch.

Belt clip

A simple but useful feature that lets you clip the parent unit to your belt. Some work better than others, though.

Baby unit (or nursery unit)

Baby monitors consist of two units: a transmitter and a receiver. The transmitter is the part that sits in your baby's nursery and picks up sound from your baby. It's often called the baby or nursery unit. The receiver is the part you keep near you (the parent unit).