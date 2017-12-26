Baby monitor safety

How can I keep my baby monitor safe from hackers?

Video baby monitors made the news for all the wrong reasons recently when thousands were hacked and the footage broadcast on a Russian website. This footage allowed users to see inside people's homes and even into babies' rooms. One feed showed a child's bedroom in Birmingham. If you've got a baby monitor that can be used over the internet or one that updates data to the Cloud or any third-party site, here's how to keep it as secure as possible:

Like any other internet-connected device, make sure you change the default settings and passwords.

Choose strong passwords that aren't repeats of passwords you use elsewhere.

Check for any security software updates regularly and make sure you remember to install them.

Make sure your internet router or modem is secure (change any default passwords and install updates).

Turn off remote access to your baby monitor if you don't need it.

If you're using your smartphone app as a baby monitor, check the security settings and set a password if you can.

Which? reviewed – Top five best baby monitors

Can other people hear my conversation on their baby monitor?

Whether other people can hear your conversations depends on your monitor type. DECT (digital enhanced cordless telecommunications) models should not have this problem, as scanning equipment is needed to listen to such signals.

Digital signals may crop up on digital radios or other people's monitors. Analogue signals are the most open to accidental broadcast, as they can easily be picked up on normal radios and other people’s monitors.