Best video baby monitor buying guide

How does a video baby monitor differ from audio?

Video baby monitor technology has advanced in recent years, so those grainy black and white images are largely a thing of the past.

Now, nearly all video monitors offer a large colour screen, night vision and a zoom function. Some even allow you to remotely move the camera’s view around the room. Others give you the option of recording footage of your sleeping baby that can be transferred on to your computer.

The two main drawbacks of video monitors compared with their audio-only counterparts are they tend to be more power-hungry and sometimes lack the long range of audio models.

That said, some parents love the extra sense of security and enjoyment that comes from being able to watch, as well as hear, their child.

Do I need a video baby monitor?

Yes, if you want to see your baby as well as hear them. Some video baby monitors have pictures so good you can see your baby breathe, but not all video monitors have a good, clear image - despite what the picture on the box shows!

Not only are they useful for keeping an eye on your newborn, they can also be useful for older babies who are starting to move about, or toddlers to check they're not trying to escape from their cot too early. Just be careful about cables and wires when using monitors around a mobile child.

