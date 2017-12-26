Which? Best Buy baby monitors
Best Buy baby monitors have clear sound and image, strong signal and excellent battery life. Compare those that have come out top in our independent tests.
How we uncover the best baby monitors
A baby monitor should give you peace of mind, so you can get on with your day while your baby sleeps. Don't risk buying a model that may cut out without you knowing, or has a picture so bad you can't tell your little one from the teddy – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how you won't find in the info on a product's box.
We test baby monitors from all the main brands to find those that will give you clear sound and vision, have a signal that won't drop out when you need it the most and a decent battery life, so it won't cut out midway through a nap. Some baby monitors claim they will work up to 100 metres away, but our tests have found some that cut out after just 16 metres.
- Signal strength Wherever you live, and whatever you do at home while your baby naps, our signal strength tests reveal how far you can get around the house, or down the garden, before the signal starts to drop on the parent unit and then when it cuts out completely. Some can be vastly different from what you may expect.
- Quality of sound and video Decent sound and video is very important, so you can easily tell if your baby needs you or not. Our experts asses how clear and distinct the sound is; checking for any crackles, fuzziness or interference from other devices. Our experts also asses the quality of the picture on video baby monitors. The sound-sensitive lights are checked to ensure they’re accurate and increase in line with the noise coming from the nursery. We do all of this so you can rely on your monitor and not miss when your baby needs you.
- Battery life Parents tell us battery life is important, and we agree. No one wants a monitor that will cut out when you need it, or batteries that will run out in the middle of the night and then bleep annoyingly until changed. Our experts check battery life using the rechargeable batteries supplied with the monitor. Or we use Best Buy batteries for those monitors that use disposable batteries. We often find that manufacturer claims are different from real-life use.
- Ease of use We provide ratings on how easy baby monitors are to set up and use straight from the box, including how easy the instructions are to understand, and how stable any docking stations are.
- Security We give each of the latest baby monitors we review a privacy rating for how secure they are. This is based on (among other things) whether the data is encrypted or not and the security of the cameras and video or images.
Baby monitor reviews you can trust
We don't just reveal the best – we also highlight the low-scoring Don't Buy baby monitors that fail to make the grade, so you don't end up with a dud that you'll soon be keen to replace.
Which? compares the features and performance of baby monitors to uncover the most reliable models that won't let you down. We test the latest and greatest models from the biggest brands, including BT, Motorola, Angelcare, Tomy and Phillips Avent.
