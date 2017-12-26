Which? Best Buy baby monitors

How we uncover the best baby monitors

A baby monitor should give you peace of mind, so you can get on with your day while your baby sleeps. Don't risk buying a model that may cut out without you knowing, or has a picture so bad you can't tell your little one from the teddy – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how you won't find in the info on a product's box.

We test baby monitors from all the main brands to find those that will give you clear sound and vision, have a signal that won't drop out when you need it the most and a decent battery life, so it won't cut out midway through a nap. Some baby monitors claim they will work up to 100 metres away, but our tests have found some that cut out after just 16 metres.