Which? Don't Buy baby monitors

Avoid low scoring baby monitors

When you buy a baby monitor, you want to be confident that it’s helping you keep an eye on your baby from the moment you take it out of its box. But there are baby monitors that will let you down. Every year we test all the big brands: from BT to Motorola, so we can confidently recommend those baby monitors that will give you peace of mind and those to avoid. The models we name and shame as Don’t Buys risk a terrible picture - so you can’t make out your baby on the screen - battery life that could cut out midway through a nap and a signal that disappears.

Here are some of the problems we’ve discovered in our tests:

Baby monitors that say they’ll carry on working at a range of up to 100 metres, but when we measure range, in a more realistic situation, we’ve found models that cut out after just 16 metres.



Monitors where the batteries cut out after as little as two hours, which could leave you constantly chasing around trying to find the charger.



Could my baby monitor be hacked is a worrying thought for today’s parents. We’ve reviewed a wi-fi enabled baby monitor where you can get by with just one character to set the password – an insecure password can potentially leave your account wide open to hijacking by hackers.

Sales and promotions can easily make a poor baby monitor look like a tempting bargain. But even if you don't want to spend big, you can still pick up a great model. We've discovered a sub-£20 audio baby monitor that has great signal and sound quality and is easy to use.

