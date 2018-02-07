Top five baby monitors for 2018
By Lisa Galliers
A top-scoring baby monitor won't lose signal or run out of battery quickly. We reveal the best – and worst – you can buy in 2018.
When the safety and wellbeing of your baby is at stake, you don't want to risk a baby monitor that cuts out when you need it most, or is lacking in basic wifi security to keep strangers from hacking into your images and audio.
Well luckily, if you're a Which? member, you don't have to. Ensure peace of mind with the very latest best baby monitors for your home and budget selected from our rigorous, independent testing. Whether you're looking for an audio or a video baby monitor, our top picks have excellent signal strength, a battery you can rely on, the best images and sound and, if you're worried about stories you've read about baby monitors being hacked, you'll be relieved to hear that we test this type of monitor for security as well.
And safety doesn't have to come at a price. One of our top picks below is just £20.
Best audio baby monitor
- Range:
- 5 out of 5
- Range inside to outside:
- 5 out of 5
- Volume and sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- Temperature display:
If you're looking for a great audio-only baby monitor that's no frills, but does all the basics well, without breaking the bank. This could be the monitor for you. The sound quality is impressively clear and consistent and it's cheap as chips too.
Best video baby monitor
- Range:
- 5 out of 5
- Parent unit battery life:
- 5 out of 5
- Video picture:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- Temperature display:
This feature-packed video monitor has impressive range and good enough picture quality and sound to make it worth investing in. It also has automatic infra-red for night-time viewing and remote-controlled lullabies.
Best cheap baby monitor
- Range:
- 5 out of 5
- Range inside to outside:
- 1 out of 5
- Volume and sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- Temperature display:
This no-frills baby monitor is a world away from many of the feature-rich, all-singing all-dancing offerings on the market today. But if you don't need baby monitor bells and whistles, this monitor could be ideal.
Baby monitor with best range
- Range:
- 5 out of 5
- Range inside to outside:
- 5 out of 5
- Volume and sound:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- Temperature display:
Our baby monitor testing checks the range, battery life and the signal strength so you can get the best monitor. This one came tops in our latest testing for signal strength. But it's also simple, easy to use and quick to set up.
Baby monitor with best battery life
- Range:
- 5 out of 5
- Parent unit battery life:
- 5 out of 5
- Volume and sound:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- Temperature display:
No one wants a baby monitor that won't last the night. With this model you'll get around 20 hours of use before you'll need to reach for the charger. That should last a night and a couple of naps, too.
But Don't Buy this baby monitor
We found this baby monitor seriously flawed, which is why we wouldn't recommend you have it on your shopping shortlist.
One to avoid
- Volume and sound:
- 1 out of 5
- Privacy:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Type:
- Lullabies:
- WiFi enabled:
- Temperature display:
This baby monitor promises to turn your Android smartphone into a baby monitor so you can keep an eye on your little one everywhere. But, at £145, it's not cheap and we found serious flaws. Read our full review to find out what you need to know before you splash out on this baby monitor.
Right baby monitor for your baby not in our top five? Check out the best baby monitors.
Unbiased baby monitor reviews from Which?
Baby monitors come with bold claims about battery life or the distance they cover without losing signal, but can you trust them?
Our specially designed baby monitor tests uncover the models you can rely on when moving between rooms in your home, and how far you'll get down the garden before they lose the signal. We check all the key features, from how long the battery really lasts, right down to how accurate the sound-sensitive lights are.
What are sound-sensitive lights? Find out in our baby monitors jargon buster
You can trust our reviews because we subject every model to the same range of technical tests in our labs. We also check how easy they are to set up and use straight from the box, and what they're like to use day to day.
