Best charcoal barbecue brands

Choosing the best brand of charcoal barbecue

A great barbecue doesn't just cook great-tasting food quickly and safely – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.

Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own charcoal barbecues.

Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a BBQ, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

One of the top-scoring brands has a customer score of 80% and a five-star durability rating. The lowest-scoring brand achieves a customer score of just 54% and a three-star durability rating.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full barbecue reviews for the inside track on the best models.