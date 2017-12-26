How to buy the best barbecue

How much should you pay?

This all depends on how much you can afford and how durable you want your product to be.

Barbecues vary extremely widely in price; disposable grills cost less than £10, while the priciest multi-grilled outdoor kitchens can set you back thousands.

There's real polarisation in the barbecue market with loads of cheap models available for less than £100 in DIY and chain-stores. These usually appear to have all the cooking features you might want at a low price. But they do tend to be cheaply made and either not particularly pleasant to use or aren't durable.

On the other hand the best-known brands such as Weber barbecues tend to be considerably pricier. With these you are usually paying a higher price, but you tend to get more robust products, built with better-quality materials. They can be considerably more of a pleasure to use than cheap barbecues, with more cooking options and opportunities to control the cooking temperature.

We can't really generalise on how much you need to pay to get a Best Buy. We've found good and bad examples of both cheap and expensive barbecues, which is why we think that following our Best Buy recommendations is a better guide to a good barbecue than price.