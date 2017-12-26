How to buy the best batteries

Want to know which batteries you should buy? From how much you need to spend, to why you should only buy the best - our expert battery advice tells you what you need to know.

Duracell, Energizer and Panasonic are just a few of the big names in the batteries market, all offering a range of disposable batteries. While supermarket own-brands (including Aldi and Lidl) and own-brands from the likes of Amazon, Ikea and Wilko offer cut-price alternatives.

A pack of four disposable batteries can cost anything from £1 to £13. The amount you spend depends on the chemistry of the battery, whether it’s branded or supermarket own-brand. Plus any extra features it comes with - such as an indicator for how much charge is left or a guarantee that it won't leak.

Read on to find out what to look out for when you’re buying batteries. We'll help you make sure you get the best batteries for your gadgets, and your budget.

Our independent lab tests found that the worst batteries run flat an astonishing 13 hours sooner than the best when you slot them into your devices. Take a look at our best batteries to discover which ones we recommend.