Which? Don't Buy batteries

Which? regularly tests the latest AA and AA batteries to not only highlight the best, but also uncover the worst.

We can help you save money and time before you set out to find the perfect battery for your needs - one that won't fizzle out before its time, is cost effective, and how likely they are to leak once discharged.

What makes a Don't Buy battery

Don't Buy AA and AAA batteries often don't last that long, no matter what device you're using them with and how much power they're draining. In one of our performance tests, the worst battery gave up the ghost 13 hours before the best.

Don't Buy batteries can also be prone to leakage over time whilst kept in storage. The worst battery brands we've seen had several batteries leak after six weeks, which could irreversibly damage your device if you don't spot it.

Don't Buy batteries are also generally poor value for money.

With a wide range of batteries available, typically at varying prices, it can be enticing to pick up what is currently on sale and just hope for the best. However, the cheapest Best Buy battery pack costs just 25p per battery, so it's clear you don't need to spend big money to receive great long-lasting battery life.

