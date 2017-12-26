Which? Best Buy beard trimmers and hair clippers
The best hair clippers and beard trimmers cut smoothly and precisely, and have enough settings to give you the look you want.
Buying the best hair clippers and beard trimmer
We haven't put hair clippers or beard trimmers through our test labs so we don't have any Which? Best Buys. What we do have is reviews from people who have used hair clippers and beard trimmers from leading brands such as Babyliss and Panasonic in real-life situations. Based on their feedback we've found that there are some key things that separate the best from the rest.
- Neat cutting. Hair clippers and beard trimmers should cut hair to an even length, even in awkward areas such as behind the ears and on the neck.
- Flexibility. The best hair clippers and beard trimmers come with the settings and attachments you need to get your hair and beard to the perfect length, whether you like it the same length all over or graduated.
- Ease of use. Hair clippers and beard trimmers should feel comfortable in the hand, be straightforward to use and have a decent battery life.
Hair clippers and beard trimmer reviews you can trust
