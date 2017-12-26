Boiler Brand Guides
Johnson & Starley Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 10 of 17
Thinking of buying a Johnson & Starley boiler? Find out how reliable Johnson & Starley boilers are and what trusted boiler engineers make of the brand.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The Johnson & Starley boiler brand was founded in 1922 and is based in the Midlands. It's most well known for its warm-air heaters, but it also produce a range of gas-condensing boilers for wet radiator systems.
Johnson & Starley's QuanTec range covers combi boilers, system boilers and regular boilers in a range of sizes suitable for any size of home. You can find more information about the individual products in this range in our Johnson & Starley boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Johnson & Starley boilers
|
Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
Table notes
KeyMember Content
How much do Johnson & Starley boilers cost?
Johnson & Starley boilers can cost anywhere between £700 and £1,200, depending on their size and type.
Johnson & Starley boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance on the cost of installing a boiler.
Johnson & Starley servicing and warranties
Johnson & Starley boilers come with a five-year warranty.
Johnson & Starley warranties
01604 762881
Johnson & Starley also offer a free five-year parts and labour guarantee products.
Boiler parts and repairs
Johnson & Starley parts are provided by a network of independent stockists. Contact Johnson & Starley to find one in your local area.
Johnson & Starley contact details
Write to Johnson & Starley at:
Johnson & Starley Ltd
Rhosili Road
Brackmills Ind Est
Northampton
NN4 7LZ
Or visit its website at johnsonandstarley.co.uk
Johnson & Starley general enquiries
01604 762881