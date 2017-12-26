Boiler Brand Guides
Vokera Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 15 of 17
Find out all about Vokera boilers, including how reliable they are, with the results of our unique boiler owners' survey. Once you have the lowdown on Vokera, you can look at its range in our boiler reviews.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Vokera operates in the UK and Northern Ireland and provides domestic gas condensing boilers for homes of any size.
You can find out more about the boilers in the Vokera range by looking at our Vokera boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Vokera boilers
|Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 9,610 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2017. Reliability sample size (63).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 219 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in May 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do Vokera boilers cost?
Vokera boilers cost between £575 and £1,200, depending on their type and size.
Choosing the best Vokera boiler
Vokera trained installers can help you choose the right size of boiler for your home.
Vokera servicing and repairs
Voera servicing and repairs
01274 866100
Vokera contact details
You can contact Vokera at the following address:
Vokera Ltd
Borderlake House
Unit 7 Riverside Industrial Estate
London Colney
AL2 1HG
Or through the Vokera website (vokera.co.uk).
Vokera customer service
service@vokera.co.uk