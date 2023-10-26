Our favourite cheap easy ways to stay warm this winter

High energy costs are never far from our minds - especially so as the autumn draws in and households around the country start to reach for the thermostat.

We've found the most common questions people have around how to stay warm without burning through an enormous gas bill, and found the Which? experts best suited to answer.

From DIY draft-proofing to making the most of your boiler settings, there are lots of quick and easy things you can do. We've also busted some commonly searched myths that probably won't help.

Here are our top home heating hacks for the winter months. Plus, find out how to get help with heating costs if you're struggling to make payments.

What temperature should my boiler be set at for central heating?

Christina Woodger, boilers expert, Which?

There are two temperature settings that you need to think about when you first decide to turn on your central heating for the autumn and winter months.

The first is your thermostat setting. This determines what you want the air temperature to be in your home. The lower it is, the cheaper your heating will be, but you don't want to leave it so low that it jeopardises your health.

If you are over 65, not very mobile or have a health condition, the NHS recommends keeping your home at a minimum of 18 degrees over the winter months. If you have a baby, the NHS recommends keeping to a temperature of between 16 and 20 degrees. FIt, healthy adults can be a bit more experimental with their thermostat settings.

But there's another, less obvious temperature setting in your home: how hot the water in your pipes is when it comes from your boiler. This is called your central heating flow temperature.

Most of us have condensing combi boilers. If you do, you can save money by setting your heating flow temperature to 60-65°C. If you've never adjusted it, it's likely to be much higher than that, which means you're using more energy each time your boiler comes on. Note that you shouldn't do this if you have a regular or system boiler that has a water storage tank.

You can adjust your flow temperature easily yourself. The perfect number will depend on your home - we recommend setting it to 65°C first of all and working down if your rooms are still warming up effectively.

Work through the step by step process in our guide to the one simple way to adjust your boiler to lower your heating bill.

Is an electric heater cheaper than central heating?

Joel Bates, heating expert, Which?

It’s not likely that an electric heater will be cheaper than gas central heating to heat up your home. Although central heating can be pricey, it spreads warmth evenly around your home. Electric heaters cost more to run for the amount of heat you’ll get. But they can be useful for a short, concentrated burst of heat in a small area.

Most of the electric heaters we’ve tested cost around 60p per hour to run. If you’ve switched the central heating off, the warmth from the heater will quickly dissipate in a cold home when it’s turned off.

If your home is small, such as a studio flat, and is well insulated, an electric heater might cost less than the central heating. If it’s bigger than that you’re better off with your central heating for day-to-day warmth.

Find the cheapest-to-run electric heaters with low upfront costs in our guide: cheap electric heaters for 2023

How can I stay warm without turning on the heating?

Joel Bates and Sam Morris, heating experts, Which?

If you're keen to keep away from the thermostat, it's important to make sure your body stays warm by wrapping up as much as you can. We tested thermals last winter, and we found paying more for them didn't mean they kept you any warmer than cheaper options, so we'd advise not paying out more than you need to.

However, our testing did revealed that it's worth investing in thermals over just adding another cotton layer. The dedicated thermals we tested did keep you warmer than just putting on an extra t-shirt.

Our testing also discovered that there's no need to pay more for a pricey hot water bottle. However, do spend on a thicker hot water bottle cover, as you'll feel the benefit in terms of one kettle load keeping you warm for longer.

Read more about our tests: Hot water bottle or electric blanket: what’s best and cheapest for keeping you warm in bed?

Do electric blankets use a lot of electricity?

Sam Morris, heating expert, Which?

One of the cheapest ways we've found to keep yourself cosy is to wrap up in an electric blanket.

Our tests have found they typically cost between 2p to 5p an hour to run on their highest setting - much less than the average fan heater.

This means if you used an electric blanket for three hours a night, every night, for half the year, the cheapest-to-run options would only cost about £11 in total, versus £38 for the most expensive.

You can reduce the cost further by setting the blanket to a lower setting, or turning it off sooner. The blanket will still remain warm for a couple of hours after turning the power off, so you feel the benefit without the cost ticking up.

Find out how much each of the electric blankets we tested cost to run and which came top in our snugness tests. See our pick of the best electric blankets.

What are the cheapest DIY ways to lower heating costs?

Adam Snook, home improvements expert, Which?

Lowering heating costs with DIY jobs around your home can be a really worthwhile way to spend a weekend, and you'll save money and reduce energy consumption in the long run.

These are some of the affordable DIY ways to lower heating costs we think are worth doing:

Identify and seal any drafts in your home. On a windy day, go around your home looking for draughts and cold spots. Use foam strips or caulk to seal gaps around windows, doors, and any other openings.

On a windy day, go around your home looking for draughts and cold spots. Use foam strips or caulk to seal gaps around windows, doors, and any other openings. Install door sweeps and draft excluders at the base of external doors to prevent cold air from seeping into your home. We've recently tested draught excluders for how well they work, and found the most effective option is a free hack you can do at home - read our guide to the best draught excluders for details.

to prevent cold air from seeping into your home. We've recently tested draught excluders for how well they work, and found the most effective option is a free hack you can do at home - read our guide to the for details. Place rugs or carpets on cold hard floors for quick insulation and warmth.

for quick insulation and warmth. Apply window film or use thermal curtains to insulate windows , or try making your own draft-stopping window snakes by sewing fabric tubes filled with rice or dried beans.

, or try making your own draft-stopping window snakes by sewing fabric tubes filled with rice or dried beans. Lag exposed hot water pipes and wrap your water storage tank in an insulating jacket, if you have one.

and wrap your water storage tank in an insulating jacket, if you have one. Use a chimney draught excluder in open chimneys (that you're not using for lighting fires, of course!).

The effectiveness of these methods can vary depending on your home's size, layout, and existing insulation. It's best to start with the most cost-effective measures and then consider more significant investments like additional insulation or a new heating system if needed. Good DIY and hardware shops should have plenty of cheap materials to get you started.

Get more tips on insulating your house affordably and effectively with our full guide on how to draught proof your home.

Is it cheaper to leave the heating on low all day?

Christina Woodger, boilers expert, Which?

While it is true that turning your thermostat down a degree or two will save money, it’s a myth that having it perpetually on low, whether you need it on or not, will be cheaper.

For most homes, it's better to only have the heating on when you actually need it. You don't want to be paying for heating when you're not in a room, or even at home at all.

Ideally, set up a schedule on your thermostat so that your home warms up at a time that works best for you, e.g. when you typically wake up or get home from work. If you’re comfortable using an app then a smart thermostat could help here, provided you use it properly, as it means you can change settings manually while away from home if your plans change.

However, there is some truth to the fact that a steady, consistent approach is often more economical than sharp swings in temperature that see your home getting very hot and then very cold again. Don’t get tempted to keep cranking the thermostat very high and turning it down again drastically, as this could negate savings, lead to condensation and make your home uncomfortable.

What works for a very energy-efficient home won’t necessarily work for a less efficient one, so if you're keen to know exactly what will work best in your home, it's worth seeking advice from a heating engineer. It's something we recommend you ask about while you're having your boiler serviced.

Read more on how to make the most of your boiler service and our top tips to reduce your heating bills.

Where can I get help with heating costs?

Sarah Ingrams, energy bills expert, Which?

While it's true that the energy price cap is lower this year than last winter, we're not getting the same financial support from the government this time round, which means that many people will find their monthly bills are higher than ever.

If you're finding it tricky to afford your heating, make sure you’re getting all the help to which you’re entitled this winter.

The main government-run support for energy bills is called the Warm Home Discount - a payment of £150 to those who are eligible.

The scheme recently started for 2023/24 - find out more at our guide to the Warm Home Discount.

You should get it automatically if you get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit. If so, your energy supplier should write to you.

It’s not just for pensioners, though; you might also qualify if you are on a low income and your property has high energy costs (based on its type, age and floor area), or if you get certain means-tested benefits. Energy suppliers set their own eligibility criteria so it’s worth checking with yours if you think you might qualify.

Other payments that could help include:

Cold Weather Payment - households with qualifying benefits get £25 for each seven-day winter period where the average temperature where you live is 0ºC for seven days in a row.

- households with qualifying benefits get £25 for each seven-day winter period where the average temperature where you live is 0ºC for seven days in a row. Winter Fuel Payment - those born on or before 24 September 1957, can usually get between £100 and £300 tax-free to help pay for heating this winter. How much you’ll get depends on your age and circumstances.

- those born on or before 24 September 1957, can usually get between £100 and £300 tax-free to help pay for heating this winter. How much you’ll get depends on your age and circumstances. Energy company hardship funds - some energy companies have their own private hardship funds that you can apply for. Speak to your provider about your eligibility.

Talk to your energy supplier as soon as possible if you’re finding it hard to pay your energy bills this winter. It might be the last thing you feel like doing, but it’s the best way to get set up with some help and make sure you're not missing anything you're entitled to.

For more advice and tips, find out about other help if you're struggling to pay your energy bill.

