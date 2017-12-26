Boiler Brands Rated by Heating Engineers
By Matthew Knight
Here's the Which? guide to the best boiler brands according to trusted heating engineers. Once you know the best brands, pick a new boiler using our boiler reviews.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We asked 219 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers about the different brands of boilers they work on. The results enable us to give you a unique insight into how likely engineers are to recommend each brand of boiler and whether the build quality is good.
We also asked if they can quickly get hold of parts and spares, and how easy it is to fix a common fault. The more difficult it is, the more likely you are to get hit with a higher repair bill.
Keep reading to find out which boiler brands our trusted heating engineers recommend.
Best and worst boiler brands
We used Which Trusted Trader engineers as they go through a rigorous vetting procedure to confirm the expertise and quality of their work.
When we asked our engineers about their boiler recommendations, we only included responses for brands they are not accredited to install. This was to remove any potential bias - which means you can trust our results.
It's a ringing endorsement of the quality of the brands that are rated highly, as even engineers who are not incentivised to install them are very likely to recommend them.
As you can see from our table, below, there's a big difference between the top and bottom boiler brands.
Which? members should log in now to unlock the scores in the table and reveal the recommended brands. If you're not already a Which? member, try full access for one month with a £1 trial and discover the benefits of having thousands of product test results at your fingertips.
|Best boiler brands according to heating engineers
|Brand
|Availability of parts
|Fixing a common fault
|Build quality
|Engineer recommendation
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best boiler brand
As well as our survey of heating engineers, in May 2017 we surveyed 9,610 Which? members online to ask them about their boilers. We asked them to tell us about any breakdowns, problems and annoyances with their boiler. This enabled us to determine the reliability rating of each brand - which you can use to choose a boiler that won't let you down.
We also asked them to assess how satisfied they were, and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of gas condensing boiler (regardless of their experience of getting the boiler installed). These two questions form the basis of the Which? customer satisfaction score.
To find out which are the best and worst boiler brands according to people who own them and heating engineers, see our best boiler brands.