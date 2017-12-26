Boiler Brands Rated by Heating Engineers

Best and worst boiler brands

We used Which Trusted Trader engineers as they go through a rigorous vetting procedure to confirm the expertise and quality of their work.

When we asked our engineers about their boiler recommendations, we only included responses for brands they are not accredited to install. This was to remove any potential bias - which means you can trust our results.

It's a ringing endorsement of the quality of the brands that are rated highly, as even engineers who are not incentivised to install them are very likely to recommend them.

As you can see from our table, below, there's a big difference between the top and bottom boiler brands.

