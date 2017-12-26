Boiler Reliability
By Matthew Knight
Find out which is the most reliable boiler brand, or if a Glow-worm boiler will outlast a Baxi. Then pick a reliable boiler using our boiler reviews.
We asked almost 10,000 boiler owners about the brand of boiler they own so that we can tell you which are the best and worst boiler brands.
Our unique research enables us to tell you which brands are the most reliable, and which are likely to let you down during the cold winter months. As you can see from our table (below), there's a big difference between the most and least reliable brands.
Boiler faults
In our survey we found that problems with boilers are common - 21% of owners with boilers bought since 2011 have experienced faults with their gas or oil condensing boilers. On average our members have had their boilers repaired 1.6 times since they bought or acquired them.
|Gas boiler reliability table
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Oil boiler brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Grant
|Worcester Bosch
Our research
In May 2017 we surveyed 9,035 Which? members online about the problems they had experienced with their main gas or oil central heating boiler. The reliability score is based on whether people who own boilers up to six years old have ever had to have their main boiler repaired since they bought or acquired it.