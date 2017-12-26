For the estimated four million households not connected to the UK's gas network, an oil-powered central heating system with an oil boiler is a key alternative for heating a home.

There are fewer oil boilers to choose from, but the market still offers a good degree of choice when upgrading your oil heating system. We've reviewed and rated more than 80 models on measures including reliability.

Use boiler reviews to filter your results by fuel type, so you can browse the full range of oil boilers we've rated.