Top 10 built-in oven brands for 2018

Choosing the best brand of built-in oven

Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about the appliances they own so that you can find out the brands they rate highly and the ones they wish they'd never bought.

While no oven brand achieved the top five-star rating for reliability this year, five brands got a respectable four stars. One of these is a relatively budget brand – on average you’ll spend £366 for one of its ovens, but you can get away with even less.

89 % The top reliability rating for a built-in oven brand

Another brand achieved a chart-topping customer satisfaction rating of 84% - it also excels in our rigorous tests and doesn't break down, so we're not surprised that owners are happy.

Two brands failed to achieve a decent reliability rating from our members, scoring just two out of five stars. These are brands you'll definitely want to steer clear of. Even if an individual oven from one of these brands scores well enough in our cooking tests to be a Best Buy, we wouldn't recommend it as it is more likely than most to break down early.

Which Best Buy ovens

Once you've narrowed down the brands worth buying, head to our list of the best ovens for 2018 to pick a model that cooks to perfection.

More top oven buying tips

Some ovens come with fancy features, such as pyrolytic cleaning, the ability to divide a single oven into two, or even a slide-away door.

Inevitably, these extras will cost more, so a bit of research beforehand should pay dividends. If you're not sure whether this is what you need, or if you could get away with a budget option for half the price, head to our guide on how to buy the best built-in oven.