How to buy the best built-in oven

There are several ways an oven can provide heat, and it helps to understand what these mean so you can be sure you get the option that works best for you.

Conventional ovens

A standard, conventional oven supplies heat from two heating elements - one towards the top of the oven and the other near the base. This can result in hot and cold spots, and food placed nearer the top of the oven tends to cook quicker than food near the bottom.

Conventional cooking can sometimes have the edge over using an oven with a fan - cakes, soufflés and flans fare better with just top and bottom heat - and anything liquidy that you want to cook slowly, such as a casserole, doesn't get any special benefit from fan cooking.

Fan ovens

Most electric ovens today come with a fan which helps to distribute the heat evenly, and some gas ovens can also be fan-assisted. True fan ovens have a single heating element around the fan, while a fan-assisted oven is essentially a conventional oven (two heating elements) with a fan set in the back of the oven.

20°CThe amount you can drop the temperature by if you are cooking with a fan

Food cookers faster in a fan oven, as warm air is constantly moved around the cavity. You'll need to reduce the cooking temperature, too.

In double ovens, the larger main oven usually has a fan and the other operates as a conventional oven, so you can choose the option that suits your dish best.

Multi-function ovens

Multi-function ovens usually include top and bottom heat, a grill and a fan. They allow you to cook with these heat sources independently or in combination. So you could use just the top heat to give your lasagne a bit of extra browning when it's cooked through, or use bottom heat only for a pizza or quiche to get the perfect crispy base.

Multi-function ovens often also have a defrost setting. Some models use just the fan to move unheated air around, while others introduce a little bottom heat at the same time. Either way, the job gets done far quicker than simply leaving your food on the kitchen table.

Multi-function ovens are becoming increasingly common. They can offer more flexibility of cooking options, but be sure to check how easy they are to use as more options means potentially confusing controls.