Top five double ovens

* This model was tested before we changed our test programme in 2016. Its results aren't directly comparable with those that have been tested more recently.

Not found the model for you? Browse all of our built-in oven reviews

Why our oven reviews are better

We test all types of double oven, from built-in electric ones to built-under gas models, so you can shop confidently knowing exactly what you’re getting, whichever type you're after. Our rigorous tests reveal everything you need to know before buying, including how accurate the temperature controls are, how well it cooks and how much you can realistically fit in it.

The double ovens that made our top five did consistently well in our tests, but others we've come across fall way below the mark. One of the worst double ovens we’ve tested struggles to cook food across more than half the grill pan, leaving you shuffling food around to get a decent result. Others have differed wildly from the set temperature. Our reviews of double ovens can help you avoid being lumbered with a dud.

Finding the best double oven

Double ovens, like fish and chips and lengthy musings on the weather, are somewhat unique to the UK, and less commonly found in other countries. Unfortunately, with multinational manufacturers catering to global markets, this means the choice of available models is limited compared to single ovens.

But even with the smaller range of choice, you'll still find huge differences in price and performance. While the cheapest built-under model featured above is available for less than £280, there are high-end built-in double ovens on the market for more than £1,000. On average, though, you should expect to pay at least £450 for a built-in double oven.

Our built-in oven reviews sift out the ones to avoid, and recommend only the very best, so you can be sure you're spending your money wisely.

Double ovens you can rely on

Each year, we ask thousands of oven owners to tell us how happy they are with their ovens, and to let us know about any problems they've had. We use this feedback to give each brand a unique reliability rating, which tells you which brands are more likely to break down early.

We've compared 12 bestselling oven brands, including Bosch, Electrolux, Hotpoint, Neff and Samsung, so we can tell you which ones you can rely on to see you through years of birthday cakes and Sunday roasts.

Find out how the big brands compare by heading to our most reliable oven brands guide.