Why oven temperature matters

How to make your bakes great

There are many variables that can potentially affect the outcome of your bakes, from the ingredients you use to the temperature and humidity of your kitchen. Some things you can't control, but using an oven that accurately maintains the right temperature is a great starting point. Here are a few tips to stack the odds in your favour for results worthy of the Great British Bake Off.

Don’t open the oven door This can spell disaster for sensitive dishes such as soufflés, and delicate sponges don’t appreciate it either. Our reviews highlight which ovens have great visibility through the door, so you can keep an eye on your bakes without compromising their rise.

Don’t overfill the oven While some ovens are better than others at spreading heat evenly and supplying your food with enough heat, this is a greater challenge if the oven is overloaded. Generally speaking, cooking on any more than two levels risks poorer results.

Measure ingredients carefully While it can be tempting to guess quantities if you're in a hurry, this is risky. The ratios for butter, sugar and flour are best stuck to in order to maximise your chances of good baking results.

Use foil to avoid overbrowning If you notice that your cakes or pastries are browning before they are cooked in the middle, loosely covering with silver foil may save the day. This lets the warm air circulate but protects the surface from more fierce direct heat.

Now you know how to achieve brilliant results, make sure you get an oven that will help rather than hinder you by comparing models using our built-in oven reviews.