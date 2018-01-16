Discover how burglar alarm owners rated Banham burglar alarms for their quality, sensitivity and how easy they are to use.

Our page on Banham alarms tells you all you need to know about how its customers rated the brand when we surveyed 2,625 unmonitored alarm owners.

We asked everyone how satisfied they are with each brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend. This combined to gives us a customer score for each brand.

The top unmonitored alarm brand achieved a customer score of 76%, while the bottom brand scored 65%.

The top unmonitored alarm brand achieved a customer score of 76%, while the bottom brand scored 65%.

Banham burglar alarms rated

Our ratings below are for Banhams unmonitored alarms (i.e. where you don't pay for the company to monitor your alarm). Not enough people with a monitored Banham alarm responded to our survey to be able to rate them.

You can see, in full, how Banham compares to a number of other alarm companies, including Yale and Honeywell Security, on our best and worst burglar alarms page.

Banham customer comments

As well as ratings, we asked customers to expand on what they think of the brand.

We asked customers to expand on what they think of the brand and collected comments from Banham customers about its alarms.

Banham burglar alarms

Banham offers a range of security products in addition to burglar alarms, including:

locks;

doors and entry systems;

grilles and grates;

smoke alarms;

and CCTV.

Banham also offers monitoring contracts, whereby you would pay Banham to contact you or the police (depending on the contract you have gone for) when your alarm goes off. Instead of outsourcing the monitoring to an external company, like a lot of alarm companies do, Banham does its monitoring in house.

It sells wired and wireless alarms (where the components connect to each other, via wifi, so there are no wires). It says that its alarm systems can be integrated into other security measures for your home.

Its Xpander range, which is wired, comes with additional features, including smoke alarm detection, anti-masking (where if someone tries to cover up a sensor, it'll be detected) and remote maintenance, which means if there is an issue with the alarm, it can be diagnosed and possibly fixed remotely.

You can also get panic buttons, which enable you to alert someone if there is an emergency, and keyfobs/tags, where the alarm can be set remotely or nearby without the use of a number.

It also offers an app, called SmartAlarm, which means your alarm can be monitored and controlled from your mobile phone.

Quite a few companies now offer smart or dialler alarms that can contact you if they're triggered, alongside traditional alarms. Read our page on choosing an alarm to find the best for you.

Banham also offers an re-programming service, where an old alarm system is resent so it can be monitored by another company.

About Banham

Banham is a family business that has been in the security industry since 1926. It's current chairman is the founder's grandson. As well as burglar alarms and other security devices, it invented Banham Patent Locks Ltd, claimed to be the first automatic door bolt.

It offers alarms and security measures for both domestic and commercial purposes.