Best Buy carbon monoxide detectors

Buy the wrong carbon monoxide detector and the consequences don’t bear thinking about. You may find that when you need it most, it fails to detect carbon monoxide, and doesn’t alert you and your family to the danger.

In fact, one in five of the carbon monoxide detectors we’ve tested are so bad at detecting the killer gas that we’ve given them our Don’t Buy rating.

We rigorously assess each carbon monoxide detector we review in the Which? test lab and only award our Best Buy logo to models that pass all of our carbon monoxide detection tests.

We test each carbon monoxide detector’s ability to detect the gas by exposing the alarm to four different concentrations.

The best carbon monoxide detectors alert you loudly and clearly. We test that every detector can reach 85dB – about as loud as a blender.

We test how well they recover from being exposed to a huge amount of carbon monoxide and if they continue to work well afterwards.

