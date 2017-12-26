Don't Buy carbon monoxide detectors

Our tough independent lab tests help us find the best carbon monoxide detectors on the market – the ones you can rely on to sound the alarm when there’s a build-up of carbon monoxide.

But the same tests also uncover the carbon monoxide detectors that do a pitiful job and could even endanger your life.

Three of the 16 alarms we've tested failed to go off in at least one of our carbon monoxide detection tests. If you have one in your home, the stark reality is that there’s more than a one-in-three chance it will let you down when you need it most.

Unsafe carbon monoxide detectors

If a fifth of crash helmets, seatbelts or anything else solely designed to save your life failed to work, it would be front-page news. But that’s exactly what we found when we tested carbon monoxide alarms.

Compared with Best Buy carbon monoxide detectors, the Don't Buy alarms that we've named and shamed on this page just can’t be relied upon to detect the gas and sound the alarm. In our tests, the Don’t Buys failed to detect carbon monoxide in more than one-in-three of our tests. This adds up to 26 failures out of 72 tests. By contrast, the Best Buys passed all 312 of our carbon monoxide gas tests.

The potentially deadly CO alarms all claim to have passed the relevant EU safety standard, EN 50291. But repeated failures in our lab tests – which mirror those of the safety standard – lead us to doubt that they actually did. And we’re as concerned about several lookalike models as we are about the three models that failed our tests.

