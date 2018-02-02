Are Isofix baby car seats safer?

Seatbelts vs Isofix in a crash

When a car crashes it stops suddenly, but the child car seat and its passenger carry on moving. A child car seat is designed to protect your child by holding him or her in place, absorbing some of the forces of the crash, and actively controlling how their body moves to reduce injury to their internal organs, and delicate areas such as the head, neck and abdomen.

When a seat is installed using a seat belt, there is some give in the belt. This means the seat moves slightly more in a crash, but the forces transmitted to the seat (and hence the child) can be slightly lower, because of the energy absorbed as the belt flexes.

With Isofix mounts the connection between the seat and the car is more rigid, and more of the crash force is transferred between them. In a sideways impact the car seat is often held more firmly on the seat, so there can be less sideways movement, and more force is transferred to the seat. However, some Isofix car seats now have connectors which allow for a bit of sideways movement, to compensate for this.

Our testing shows that car seats with Isofix connectors can sometimes get a worse overall safety score than the same seat installed using the adult seat belt.

In a car crash the car rapidly decelerates, but the car seat and child in it carry on moving.

Often the actual difference in safety of the seat will be negligible. Some Isofix versions of seats do better overall than their belted versions.

The key thing to remember is that Isofix was introduced to make fitting a child car seat much easier, and to lower the risk of getting it wrong. If a seat is installed incorrectly, it won’t give as much protection as it’s designed to, which could lead to a higher risk of serious injury.

If a seat can be belted in as well as connected using Isofix, we'll always tell you how it performed in our crash tests in both modes.

To find out more about what we do in our unique car-seat testing, head over to how we test child car seats.