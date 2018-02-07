The best and worst rear facing child car seats for 2018

Best and worst rear-facing car seats for older children

The most dangerous car accidents are generally frontal collisions, and they’re also the most common.

Rear-facing car seats protect children from the forces of a crash that would otherwise fling their delicate bodies, heads and necks forward

In our unique guide we bring together the test results for the top scoring, and bottom scoring, most recently tested rear-facing car seats, updated with our latest crash test results.

The best extended rear-facing car seats

Extended rear-facing car seats have been around for a while, and are becoming more popular as parents understand they can be a safer option for children.

These seats can remain rearward facing until your child is around four years old, and are usually multiple group seats, which means they combine more than one car seat group, such as a Group 0+ and Group 1.

Some seats are designed to be used with children older and heavier than four years old/18kg. Some can even be used with a harness (instead of the adult seat belt) until your child is 25kg, or around seven years old.

Some of the first ones we tested were big and bulky, and so difficult to install that they scored quite poorly.

Fast-forward a couple of years and more manufacturers are creating seats that are smaller and easier to install. Our unique table below makes it easy to see the best-scoring extended rear-facing child car seats from our tests.

