Rear-facing child car seats: the cons

Which? has been testing child car seats for fifty years, and we support parents keeping their children facing to the rear for longer. However, we know there are some drawbacks to extended rear-facing seats, so we explore these in detail.

Best buy child car seats - find out which car seats we recommend

Tricky to install

While the first Scandinavian rear-facing Group 1 child car seats we tested did OK in our crash tests, they were so difficult to install properly that we couldn’t recommend them.

Some seats can be big, heavy and hard to install.

Luckily, things have improved since we first looked at extended rear-facing seats, and we’ve even found some that have become Best Buys.

But some of them can still be big, heavy and hard to install in your car. And this is an issue, because if it’s hard to install, there can be a high risk of doing it wrong. An incorrectly installed car seat won’t protect your child as well as it should in a crash.

We recommend you try any seat in your car – with your child – before buying. This allows you to check if the seat fits in your car, if your child is happy in the seat, and whether you can still use the passenger seat, or the rest of the back seat fully.

While the introduction of the i-Size regulations has helped make it easier to keep your child facing rearwards until they’re at least four years old, there are car seats available to keep them rear-facing for much longer.

The BeSafe iZi Plus, for example, can be used rear-facing until your child reaches 25kg, which is around seven years old.