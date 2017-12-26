Top coffee machine brands

In 2017 we asked more than 1,500 coffee machine owners about their machines to find out which brands will deliver a tasty morning brew for years to come - and the ones to avoid.

Some coffee machine brands are much more likely to break down early. Others might last, but will produce mediocre coffee compared to rivals.

We've pulled together our expert insight into different coffee machine brands to help you find a brand that won't let you down. Just want to know which are the best coffee machines for your budget? Head straight to our coffee machine reviews.

Coffee machine brands rated

The combined results from our survey of coffee machine owners and our years of testing coffee machines can help guide you to the brands that produce the best and most reliable coffee machines.

For each brand we'll tell you:

Average test score – how good each brand's machines are, based on coffee machines tested between 2010 and 2017.

– how good each brand's machines are, based on coffee machines tested between 2010 and 2017. How reliable it is – we ask coffee machine owners how and when their machines broke so we can estimate the average life expectancy for each brand’s machines.

– we ask coffee machine owners how and when their machines broke so we can estimate the average life expectancy for each brand’s machines. How owners rate it – we ask owners how happy they are with their coffee machine and if they would recommend the brand to a friend.

– we ask owners how happy they are with their coffee machine and if they would recommend the brand to a friend. Our overall verdict – we sum up everything we know about this brand and give it an overall verdict.

We have ratings for all the major coffee machine brands, including DeLonghi, Krups, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, and Tassimo. Here's a preview of the best and worst brand results: